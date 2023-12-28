Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

Dec. 11

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: At 7:21 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Riffle Avenue in reference to a theft from a vehicle. The male complainant advised his work truck’s side door on the tool box compartment was open. He noticed a bandsaw and a sawzall were missing. He advised the compartment lock does not work, but knows that it was shut when he parked the vehicle. Video shows an unknown subject walking in the alley by his residence and onto the sidewalk near the parked truck.

Dec. 13

JUVENILE COMPLAINT: Officers at the Greenville highschool were notified by administration of a student possessing a nicotine vape. A 15 year-old male was in the office for suspected vaping on school grounds, and upon searching the male, a red and white “switch” vape was located. He was cited for possession of tobacco products underage, and the nicotine vape was placed into property.

Dec. 14

STRUCTURE FIRE: At 9:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to 400 East Fourth Street in reference to a structure fire. A bedroom on the east side of the upper story of the residence was observed to be on fire. The Greenville Fire Department was already on scene upon the officer’s arrival and performed a sweep of the residence with nobody inside being located. The involved person arrived on the scene and stated that he had been inside the residence during the fire before leaving to call for help. He was treated on the scene by Greenville Rescue for minor injuries sustained as a result of the fire. The involved person said he had been working on the residence on behalf of the owner who lives out of state, and he had lit some candles in the bedroom but “far enough away to not catch the blanket on fire” for heat. He said he woke up from sleeping with his bed being on fire. He attempted to put the fire out but was unsuccessful and ultimately had to climb out of the second story window where he later fell to the ground after hanging there yelling for help. The fire was able to be extinguished, and the owners were unable to be contacted.

MENACING: At 5:02 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to an instance of menacing. The victim stated he was in a verbal altercation with someone while he was at the store. The altercation had originally occurred while in the 400 block of Wagner Avenue when the victim made a sarcastic comment to the subject for being rude to a cashier. The subject told the victim he needed “to mind his own f****** business” before flipping him off as the victim was leaving the area in his vehicle. While checking out at a new store, the same subject entered the business and started yelling and cursing at the victim telling him he needed to mind his own business before eventually threatening him by stating that he “was going to beat his a**.” The subject was described as a larger, older male wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, orange hat, and with a gray beard. Through investigation, the subject was found to be Roby Smith. Smith was contacted and admitted to being at both businesses during the incident, and he stated he had told the victim “you’re lucky you’re not older because I would kick your f***ing a**”. Smith was cited for menacing.

Dec.15

DOMESTIC: At 10:42 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Dorothy Lane in reference to a possible domestic dispute. Two female subjects stated that one of their estranged husbands came to the house and was banging on the door prior to the officer’s arrival. The wife had been separated from the husband since October of this year and has been living in Arcanum without him. On today’s date the husband began calling her continuously, accused her of cheating on him, and stated he was on his way to her house, and he was going to shoot whoever she was with. It was stated the husband did come to the house and began banging on the door, and he was let into the residence so he would stop. The other female subject said she went over to the residence after he left upon the wife’s request, and when she arrived, she got a text from the husband stating he knew she was there. He also texted her stating he knew she was at the gas station when she went there as well. Police located a black tracking device under the rear bumper. The husband did not admit to placing the tracker, and the pair are still married.

SHOPLIFTING: At 4:16 p.m. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue reference a shoplifting complaint. The subject, Kaylee Hines, had walked around the store placing several miscellaneous jewelry items as well as miscellaneous baby items in her cart. Hines then selected a lunch box from the shelf and placed everything that was in her cart into the box. Staff observed Hines placing items into her pockets as well before walking out the front door without paying for them. Hines was passive aggressive and would not answer any questions the first time they were asked, and officers observed merchandise still in her pockets. She was cited for theft as well as warned for trespassing. A total of 32 items were stolen, totaling $232.24. All items were recovered and returned to the business.

Dec. 18

DISORDERLY: At 8:20 a.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to an assault. Prior to officers’ arrival, a male said his ex-girlfriend came into the restaurant and began yelling at him, telling him he was “disgusting and should kill himself”. He stated he began walking back into the back of the restaurant to go back to work when he believed she assaulted his co-worker. The co-worker and manager said the ex came into the restaurant and began yelling at the male over relationship issues while making statements about how she “wished he would die”. When the male went into the back, the co-worker stepped in front of the ex to prevent her from entering the employees work area and to prevent further confrontation. Both subjects stated they continued to tell her to leave or they would call the police. ex continued to yell and began to get violent, so the co-worker wrapped her arms around her and walked her to the door. During that time, the ex flailed her arms and attempted to go back into the store. ex had cut the co-worker on the finger and knocked over a plotted plant outside. ex admitted to the events said she didn’t mean to hurt the co-worker, nor did she mean to knock the plant over, but stated that’s just where her arms went. She was issued a citation for disorderly conduct. Listed parties were juveniles, and parents were contacted.

DOMESTIC: At 5:54 p.m. officers were dispatched ot the 300 block of Oxford Drive in reference to a possible domestic in progress. After arrival and investigation, Erik King was charged with child endangering. A child opened the door for the police and went to find her dad. Officers observed two children in bassinets as child one searched for her father. She came back and said she could not find her dad anywhere in the apartment. The parents were contacted, and after a short time, the mother returned to the residence frantic and crying saying “he left them alone.” The mother had left the children with King, as she had left on foot to pick up a prescription. While she was picking up the prescription, she had received a text from King saying he found the keys and was on his way to the store with the kids at home alone. King returned home, and told officers he thought the mom was just downstairs and would go up to watch the kids after he left. He was charged with endangering children: one child was two years old and the other two are seven months old.

Dec. 19

WANTED PERSON: At 7:35 a.m. officers observed a Chrystler being operated southbound on Green Street that failed to signal 100 feet prior to turning and waited until it was stopped at the light. Both front tires were also observed past the white stop bar, and a traffic stop was conducted for the violations. Through investigation, the driver was found to have an active warrant for his arrest. Michael Beeman had an Ohio drivers license that was under a total of 13 suspensions, including, most recently, on open non-compliance suspension. He also had an active felony warrant for his arrest through Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office for drug charges, no bond. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

