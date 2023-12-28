GPL’s Winter Reading Challenge begins Jan. 8

GREENVILLE — Beginning Monday, Jan. 8, the Greenville Public Library will be hosting its annual Winter Reading Challenge for readers of all ages.

They’ll be holding a kickoff on Jan. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m., complete with a hot chocolate bar.

Back by popular demand, adults, children, teens, and families are able to join in on the prize-winning together. With the same format as last year, patrons can select which prize they’d like to win. They will have seven themed prize baskets, and each entry can be placed in the drawing of your choice. Basket themes this year include Soup’s On!, For the Birds, and Deliciously Disney.

The adult challenge will remain the same: fill out a slip for each book, audiobook, or magazine you checkout. Children, teens, and families will also be able to choose which prize basket they’d like to try and win, however, their method of earning entries are different than the adults. They can pick up a sheet featuring fun activities to complete to earn slips. Some of these challenges include reading at the library, playing an outdoor game, and reading the first book in a series. Each activity accomplished earns an entry into your drawing of choice. Simple and fun.

The Winter Reading Challenge runs from Jan. 8 through Feb. 23. If you can’t make it to their kickoff, no worries, all ages can sign up at any time during the program. For more information, call (937) 548-3915 and ask for Joanna or Deb.