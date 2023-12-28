Capstone program highlights Miller

Grifon Miller

VERSAILLES — Grifon Miller is a senior at Versailles High School and participates in the Agriculture Education Capstone Program and has been selected as the capstone highlight student of the month. The Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone Program is in it’s 11th year of existence. Miller is the son of Dane and Renne Miller of Versailles, Ohio. Capstone is a program that gives Versailles High School Junior and Senior Students that are enrolled in agriculture education an opportunity to gain real world employment experiences and opportunities while in high school.

Miller has worked over 2,275 hours at Casey’s since 2022. Miller was promoted in September to be the Kitchen Manager at Casey’s. In this role Miller takes care of ordering food supplies, manages the kitchen staff, makes food, takes inventory, balances financial records related to the kitchen, and fills in when needed as the store manager or at other Casey locations. Patrick Goldschmidt, Casey’s District Manager, is quoted by saying “Grifon is 100 percent amazing and an outstanding team member, he sees things to do, he has initiative, Grifon is a future leader and the goal is for him to have his own store in the future.” Patrick also states, ”Grifon fulfills the Casey’s CARES initiative of commitment, authenticity, respect, evolving and service.”

Casey’s has over 2,600 stores and the headquarters is in Des Moines, Iowa, and is the third largest convenience store chain. The Versailles Casey’s was opened on December 11, 2020.

This year 44 students are enrolled in the Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone programs and are leaving school after their daily required courses are complete and working at area businesses. The goal of the spotlight is to highlight each month one of the students that participate in the capstone program and highlight the skills/knowledge they are gaining, the roles/assets they are to their business. The students enrolled in capstone also use their employment as their Supervised Agricultural Experience Program. As part of their grade in capstone, students are required to keep detailed records of their hours worked, earnings and skills performed. In addition to the record books, capstone students are being evaluated at the end of each nine weeks by an evaluation completed by their employer.

Congratulations to Miller and thank you to Casey’s for this opportunity.