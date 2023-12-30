Versailles FFA awards point winners

The high school division winners are Josie Pothast, third; Jayna Luthman, second; and Maggie McGlinch, first. Submitted photos The eighth grade division winners are Alayna Dirksen, third; Brooke Keiser, second; Brooklyn Livingston, first; and Madilyn Wagner, third. Submitted photos The capstone division winners are Emma Middendorf, first; and Nick Gehret, second. Submitted photos The capstone division winners include Lucas Timmerman, third; and Trevor Luthman, first. Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — On Monday, Nov. 20, the Versailles FFA announced its first nine-weeks point winners. To earn points members participate in different activities through the chapter such as Career Development Events and community service activities.

The point system is divided into high school, eighth grade, and capstone divisions. The winners of the high school division are Maggie McGlinch, first; Jayna Luthman, second; and Josie Pothast, third. The eighth grade division winner were Brooklyn Livingston, first; Brooke Keiser, second; and Madilyn Wagner and Alayna Dirksen, third. The winners of the capstone division are Trevor Luthman and Emma Middendorf, first; Nick Gehret, second; and Lucas Timerman, third. Each of these kids were awarded a prize of money for their hard work and effort.

The first place class was Miss Bergman’s third period.