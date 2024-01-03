Couples night at the Shrine

MARIA STEIN — The Maria Stein Shrine is hosting a special event for couples wanting to strengthen their faith and marriage. Couples’ Night will be held on Monday, Feb. 12, 6 p.m., in the Shrine’s Upper Room.

The evening will begin with dinner, beverages, and desserts. After dinner, Fr. Jacob Lindle will present “Justice and Peace Will Kiss: The Beauty of Complementarity in a Culture of Competition”. Fr. Lindle will discuss the mutual gift of masculinity and femininity as each spouse is sanctified by and helps to sanctify the other when raising a family. The cost for the evening is $50 per couple and an RSVP will be required. Space is limited. Register online at mariasteinshrine.org by February 9th, 2024.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.