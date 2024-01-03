Versailles FFA soup supper

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA & FFA Alumni Soup & Sandwich Social is set for Feb. 3. The Soup and Sandwich Social will be in conjunction with Versailles Home Basketball Games Varsity Boys game against Pointz JV and Varsity Girls against Tri-Village.

The supper will be held in the Versailles Schools Cafetorium at 280 Marker Road, Versailles. Serving begins at noon and runs until 8 p.m. All the proceeds benefit the Versailles FFA and Versailles FFA Alumni Activities and Scholarships.

The menu for Soup and Sandwich Social will consist of homemade Amish Noodle Soup, Chili Soup, BBQ Pork Sandwich, Sloppy Joe Sandwich, Coney Dog Sandwich, Hot Dog Sandwich, Hot Beef sandwiches, Nacho and Cheese, Pies, Cakes, Cookies, Brownies, Salad, and Drinks. Carry-outs are available.