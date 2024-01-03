Laughing with Greenville BPW

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club invites you to join them for a fun evening of laughter therapy with Sue Sharp, Laughter Leader, on Thursday, Jan. 11. Laughter is an excellent way to burn calories, relieve stress and prevent illnesses. The meeting will be hosted by the Public Relations committee comprised of Chair Tonya Clark and members Joanna Pittenger, Deb Shiverdecker and Vicki Cost.

The monthly dinner meeting will be held at the Birchwood Training Center/Darke DD facility (Aspen Room) located at 5844 Jaysville-St. Johns Road, Greenville. The dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. at a cost of $15 per person. The fee includes a tasty soup, salad and dessert menu provided by the committee. Half of the proceeds collected from the dinner will be donated to the Backpack Program in Darke County, which supports children in local schools who may have food insecurities, and the other half will be used to support scholarships for local young women. The program on Laughter Therapy will begin at 7 p.m.

The club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting. Information on BPW can be found on Facebook at Greenville BPW Club or at www.bpwohio.com. The Greenville BPW Club invites women interested in learning more about the club and the many benefits of laughter therapy to the meeting. Contact Vicki Cost at [email protected] by noon on Jan. 8 to make a reservation to attend the meeting.