Hayner will host glass exhibit

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present Glass: Versatile & Timeless – Works from the Front Street Studios. The exhibit of glass works by 11 local artists will be on display Jan. 12 through Feb. 11. An artist reception is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. Attending the reception is a wonderful way to meet the artists and gain insight into their work and process. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.

“The glass artists at Front Street studios are thrilled to exhibit their glass creations at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center,” says artist Elizabeth Shinn. “The show features all forms of glass art including stained, mosaic, fused and blown glass. Come see the many colors and variations of this wonderful medium.” The display includes works by Abiona Venee, Becki Mount, Elizabeth Shinn, Esther Kadish, Gayle Moscowitz, Margie Grove, Mojgan Samardar, Robin Moore, Sarah Wrona, Reggie Stills and Yvonne Stills.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy, Ohio 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7 – 9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.