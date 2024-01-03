Farm Credit Mid America awards grant

Versailles FFA Chapter President Zoe Bilenstein is shown with Ryan Lanhenkamp and Amy Haynes of Farm Credit Mid America of the Versailles location. Submitted photo

Versailles FFA Receives Grant from Farm Credit Mid America-Versailles to sponsor Harvesting Welless

VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA was given the opportunity to fill out a grant from Farm Credit Mid America. Versailles FFA Chapter President Zoe Billenstein and Colin Batten, Versailles FFA Vice-President completed the grant application and was awarded the grant applicattion.

The Versailles FFA plans to use the grant and invites farmers and agriculturalists from Darke County and the surrounding area to attend Ag Mental Health “Harvesting Wellness” program on Jan. 29. The Versailles FFA saw the need to increase awareness of mental health among those who work and serve the agriculture industry and they chose to take action to promote mental wellness

This is a brand new program sponsored by the Versailles FFA to be held at Versailles Schools, 280 Marker Road, Versailles, in the cafeteria. A free meal will be provided. RSVP by Jan. 15 to Dena Wuebker at [email protected] or 937-423-2369 or Taylor Bergman: at [email protected] or 937-621-9136. Once you RSVP you will be sent a Google form to complete. Versailles FFA thanks Farm Credit Mid America for this grant.