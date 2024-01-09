Harless honored for extra effort

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association has awarded Tim Harless, of Greenvile, the association’s Dick Brandt Sr. Extra Effort Award for 2023.

Harless has been involved with racing for over 40 years and is associated with the Darke County Fair in Greenville. In 2023, the fair offered four evenings of racing featuring nearly $275,000 in purses.

“There is no Darke County Fair horse racing at the current quality without Tim Harless,” explained Ohio trainer Dalton Walls who nominated Harless. “He is vital to the program and his impact is immeasurable.”

Harless serves as the fair’s Director of Racing, Race Secretary, Track Director, horsemen’s representative on the fair board, and raises funds through sponsorships for the fair’s marque events, the Gene Riegle Memorial and Arnie Almahurst Trot.

The award is named for Dick Brandt Sr., who served as President of the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association in 1984 and 1985. He was a past Chairman of the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Health and Retirement Fund and Treasurer of P.A.C.E.R. (Political Action Committee for Equine Racing). He also served as a member of the United States Trotting Association’s Board of Directors and Treasurer.

The Dick Brandt Sr. Extra Effort Award is awarded to an individual, local horsemen’s associations, and matinee clubs who have made a commitment to county fair racing. The award is based on involvement with their local fair board, local matinees, community involvement, improvements to racing and barn areas, and assistance with racing programs during the fair week.

Harless will be honored at the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association Annual Awards Banquet on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Mariott Columbus OSU in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets to the banquet are $30 each and can be purchased by calling the OHHA office at 614-221-3650