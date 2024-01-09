Vehicle crashes into Great Clips

Witnesses stated the vehicle driven was by an elderly male who they believe mistakenly pressed the accelerator rather than the brake pedal. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate Greenville Police and Fire combed the wreckage to find some of the staff’s items lost in the crash. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Staff and patrons at the Great Clips on Wagner Avenue were in terror early Tuesday morning when a GMC Acadia jumped the curb and went through the plate glass window and travelled through two-thirds of the building before coming to a stop.

According to Greenville Police Sergeant Joseph Monnin there was one injury reported. Although the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the victim was transported by Miami Valley Hospital’s Mobile Intensive Care Unit. According to Sgt. Monnin, the victim was a patron of the business and not a staff member. Sgt. Monnin shared all other injuries were treated at the scene without being transported.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages and the Greenville Police Department has yet to release its findings or cause of the crash. However, witnesses reported the driver was an elderly male who they believe mistakenly hit the accelerator rather than the brake pedal.

In addition to the Greenville Police Department and the Mobile Intensive Care Unit, responding to the scene were the Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Fire & Rescue and Saunder’s Towing.

