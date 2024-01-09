Local baseball and softball sign ups

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

January has been designated National Blood Donor Month since 1970. It’s the time of the year to honor the eleven million Americans who donate blood and serve as blood drive sponsors and volunteers. On Wednesday, January 10th the Blood mobile will be at Family of God Ministries at 310 West South Street in Arcanum from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Walk-ins are always welcome as the schedule permits. Please allow 45 minutes to an hour to get through the entire process, even if you have an appointment. Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. There is an URGENT NEED FOR ALL BLOOD TYPES. Solvita needs your help to save more lives! Help meet this critical need by making an appointment to donate on the Donor Time app, calling 937-461-3220 or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center at 349 South Main Street.

Registration for Arcanum Summer Baseball and Softball is nearing. Registration an Sign-up Dates/times are as follows: Online: February 3-20 at www.arcanumjuniorbaseball.org; Saturday, Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon; and Monday, Feb. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Arcanum High School Community Room. The cost per child is $95, which includes a team shirt and hat. There is a family max should you have more than one child living under the same roof at $140. The minimum age for participation in the league is age four by Jan. 1, 2024. Questions? Call Boys President Lester Baker at 937-417-6102 or Girls President, Greg Riffell at 937-417-0153. Go Trojans!

Franklin-Monroe Baseball and Softball Registration will be held in person at the ball diamonds. On Saturday, Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ONLINE REGISTRATION will become available soon – stay tuned for an update on when it goes live. As always, we are looking for parents to help with coaching the teams & supporting the concession stand. More information to come!

Looking forward to a wonderful year of baseball and softball – Go Jets!

Congratulations to our Arcanum Lady Trojans for winning the Covington Holiday Basketball Tournament with a 61-40 win over Houston! Tournament Most Valuable Player was Brooke Anderson and named to the All-Tournament Team were Caroline Long and Alexis Gibbons. Congrats Ladies!

The Lady Trojan Gymnasts were impressive over the holidays finishing in second place at the Versailles Meet. Arrianne Garrison placed third in the All-Around. Way to go ladies! A big “Gymnast Salute” to you all!

Did you know? A local round barn was listed in the ROUND BARNS OF AMERICA’S 2023 TOP 10 COUNTDOWN. This one was saved to be enjoyed by another generation! The 60-foot-diameter Spencer round barn was built in 1910. It originally stood east of Frankfort in Clinton County, Ind. In 2001, the round barn was given away to Kenton Lavy of Arcanum. The only catch was that it was up to Lavy to move the barn over 100 miles to his farm. He wouldn’t disclose the cost of the move and joked that his wife didn’t even know. After the move, the barn was restored with a new metal roof, metal siding, vinyl windows and mostly new trusses. Today this beautiful round barn stands at 7432 Delisle-Fourman Road. Check it out!

Notes from Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society. There have been recent acquisitions with an attached note of where the items were found and left on the back porch of their building. They would like to make the community aware of the following things when you donate to their organization. 1) Please email or contact AWTHS beforehand so they are aware of your donation especially if mailing items. 2) Also, please check if they can take the item and that it’s not a duplicate of something they already have and 3) They are short on storage in library, so this is important! Please read their donation guidelines on our web site under research www.awths.org. or email them at [email protected]. This explains about photos, etcetera and that items need to pertain to southern Darke County area. Please do not leave artifacts on the back porch. Please do not donate brittle or rolled up newspapers that can’t be laid flat to sleeve, or photos with no names or identification such as location or year. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

“The Old Year has gone. Let the dead past bury its own dead. The New Year has taken possession of the clock of time. All hail the duties and possibilities of the coming twelve months!” ~Edward Payson Powell

“Feeling a little blue in January is normal. ”Marilu Henner