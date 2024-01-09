Versailles girls bowling win Jim Shaw Baker Challenge

The Versailles girls bowling team took first in the Jim Shaw Baker Challenge. Photo by Morgan Heitkamp

COLUMBUS — The Versailles girls bowling team won the 2024 Jim Shaw Baker Challenge on Jan. 6 in Columbus at Poelking Lanes South.

Through the 16 baker games, Versailles earned the second seed with a total of 2575. They defeated Westerville South in the first round in three games. They won the first game 163-144, lost the second game 155-176 and then won the third game 161-130.

They defeated Fairfield in the semi finals in two games. They won the first game, 172-155, and then the second game, 160-142.

Versailles took on the one seed in Jonathan Alder in the finals. They lost the first game, 146-170. The Lady Tigers won the next two games, 188-153 and 159-123.

The team will take on Urbana and Mechanicsburg on Jan. 9 at Southwest Bowling Center.