Solvita schedules local blood drives

DARKE COUNTY — Help honor January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month in time of urgent need by donating at the following locations.

Versailles community blood drive Monday, Jan. 15 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 state Route 47.

Ansonia High School community blood drive Thursday, Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 600 East Canal St.

Greenville Federal Bank community blood drive Friday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 690 Wagner Ave.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center in January and February will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt, while supplies last.

National Blood Donor Awareness Month was proclaimed in 1969 and the Ohio General Assembly declared January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month in 2018. The joint purpose is to honor donors and encourage more donations during the winter months when the holidays, severe weather, and seasonal illness make it difficult to maintain a sufficient blood supply. Solvita currently has an urgent need for multiple blood types.

“As we kick-off 2024, Solvita is asking everyone to make blood donation part of your New Year’s Resolution,” said Solvita Vice President for Donor Services Tracy Morgan.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.