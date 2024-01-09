Girl Scout cookie season kicks off

Girl Scout cookie season is here. Order your cookies now. Submitted photo

DAYTON — Through March 17, local Girl Scouts will be participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, selling nine varieties of fan-favorite cookies across the greater Miami Valley. The annual event is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

During this highly-anticipated time of year, girls flex their entrepreneurial muscles and acquire important life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. All proceeds from cookie sales stay local, with troops and the council to power Girl Scouts’ amazing experiences year-round – everything from troop trips to service projects, to summer camp adventures.

This year’s theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in. When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they’re doing much more than what’s seen at face value. Girl Scouts are developing vital entrepreneurial skills that not only build courage, confidence and character, but provide for the lifelong, transferable ability to overcome obstacles and break barriers.

Girl Scouts also build business and financial skills earning a variety of related badges and awards, including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins and Entrepreneur badges.

This season, cookie lovers can enjoy the full assortment of Girl Scout Cookies, including the perennially popular Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, and Peanut Butter Sandwich, as well as the Lemonades® and Toast-Yay!™ cookies previously not available in our region.

How to Support Girl Scout Entrepreneurs This Year

· If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, go to gswo.org/findcookies to sign up and be notified when booth sales and online ordering begin.

· Mark your calendar for Feb. 16, when customers who do not already know a Girl Scout will also be able to purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. This link also can be used to find a local booth or purchase cookies for donation to military and veterans’ organizations and local foodbanks.

For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts and their enthusiastic supporters have helped ensure the success of the iconic annual cookie program—and they’ve had fun, developed valuable life skills and made their communities a better place every step of the way.

Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become a volunteer at gswo.org/getstarted.