Rosemarie Grace Cassel

HUBER HEIGHTS — The stork was in a hurry for the Cassel Family. It looks like this little girl didn’t want to miss the New Year’s festivities and arrived at 36 weeks! Rosemarie Grace Cassel was born Dec. 30, 2023, at 5:36 p.m. at the Berry Women’s Pavilion Center at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, to Jason Michael and Tricia Marie (Rhodehamel) Cassel of Huber Heights. She weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 5/8 inches long. She is wonderfully and fearfully made, and the family is so blessed!

She is the maternal granddaughter of Vickie Rhodehamel of Arcanum and the paternal granddaughter of Dean and Wanda Cassel of Vandalia. Proud great-grandparents are James and Mildred Handy of Englewood, Ronald and Deanna Hazlett of Martinsburg, WV, and Lois Troutwine of Arcanum. She is also incredibly lucky to have many aunts and uncles: Jesse and Janelle Cassel, Zach and Kelly Rhodehamel, and Gabe and Traci Greve. She has lots of cousins who are so excited to welcome Rosemarie to the family, they include Justina, Jayden, and Jillian Cassel; and Hamilton and Lorelai Greve. She is also very blessed watching out for her in heaven big brother angel Kevin Cassel, Grandpa angel Kevin Rhodehamel, and Great-grandparent angels Fred and Joann Cassel, Doyle and Edna Marie Rhodehamel, and Keith Troutwine.