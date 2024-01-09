Versailles kindergarten screening

VERSAILLES — It is time to sign your child up for kindergarten at Versailles Elementary for the 2024-25 school year. Eligible students must live in the Versailles School District and must be five years old by Aug. 1, 2024 to attend kindergarten this fall.

The screenings will be held on Wednesday, March 27 and Thursday, March 28. Three sessions will be held each day at 8–10 a.m., 10:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m. and 1–3 p.m.

Please call the Versailles Elementary office at 937-526-4681, option 1. You may call weekdays beginning Feb. 1- March 1 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.