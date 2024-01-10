NAHA unveils new grant programs

DAYTON — The National Aviation Heritage Alliance (NAHA) announces the launch of two grant programs to advance the National Aviation Heritage Area, an eight-county region in West Central Ohio. With a commitment to preserve and promote aviation heritage, NAHA will distribute more than $250,000 in grants this year through the Large and Small Grant Funds.

The Large Grant Fund awards grants above $5,000 with a recommended maximum of $75,000. The grants are a sub-award of federal dollars and are available for a variety of activities including, but not limited to planning, consultation, interpretation, workshops, events, collections, exhibits, aircraft maintenance/preservation, marketing & promotion, and wayfinding & signage. The deadline for the Large Grant Fund is March 1, 2024.

The Small Grant Fund awards grants up to $5,000. The grants are available for a variety of activities like the Large Grant fund but have a shorter performance period and simpler grant application and reporting process. The Small Grant Fund has rolling deadlines of January 15, March 18 and July 8. The Small Grant Fund would be ideal for an organization that has not received a grant from the Alliance in the past.

Susan Richardson, NAHA Board Chair, expressed enthusiasm for the potential impact of these new grant programs. “These initiatives represent a significant step forward in our commitment to preserving and promoting the rich aviation heritage of the region. By providing financial support through the Small and Large Grant Funds, we hope to have a greater economic impact in the National Aviation Heritage Area.”

Applications for both grant programs will open January 9, 2024, and will be accepted until their respective deadlines. The selection process will be rigorous, with a focus on projects that demonstrate a clear commitment to advancing aviation heritage goals.

For more information on eligibility criteria, application guidelines, and key dates, please visit the National Aviation Heritage Alliance website at www.VisitNAHA.com.