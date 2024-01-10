Solvita lists critical need for blood

DAYTON — Solvita Blood Center is in critical need of multiple blood types due to recent high usage and low collections following the holiday period. Help meet this urgent need by donating and supporting the critical mission of January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month.

Type O blood is currently in low supply and there is a critically scarce supply of type B blood. Type O is the universal blood type and in constant demand for emergency usage. Type B is rarer with fewer available donors.

A shooting and multi-vehicle collision on U.S. 35 in Dayton Monday resulted in a spike in blood usage with 20 blood products transfused.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt.

“We have an immediate need, and we are calling on the community for help,” said Solvita Vice President for Donor Services Tracy Morgan. “We anticipate demand to increase and collections at blood drives to become more challenging with the return of winter weather. We’re also concerned about the increasing impact of flu and other illness on the availability of donors.”

National Blood Donor Awareness Month was proclaimed in 1969 and the Ohio General Assembly declared January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month in 2018. The joint purpose is to honor donors and encourage more donations during the winter months when the holidays, severe weather, and seasonal illness make it difficult to maintain a sufficient blood supply.

SOLVITA COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVES

Wednesday, Jan. 10

CMH Regional Health System Wilmington noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St., Wilmington.

Brookville 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Golden Gate Park Leiber Center, 545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Road, Brookville.

Fairfield Township 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6032 Morris Road, Hamilton.

Family of God Ministries 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 310 W South St., Arcanum.

Lincoln Electric 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 911 N. 2nd St., Coldwater.

New Testament Church of Christ 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 752 West Main St., Hagerstown.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Eaton Community Church noon to 6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road, Eaton.

New Bremen Senior Citizens noon to 3 p.m. at 700 E. Monroe St., New Bremen.

Upper Valley Medical Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Friday, Jan. 12

Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce noon to 3 p.m. at 33 South 7th St., Richmond.

Family Resource Center Sidney Campus 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1101 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Cambridge City Christian Church 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 106 West Church St., Cambridge City.

Champaign County YMCA 9 a.m. to noon at 191 Community Drive, Urbana.

Eaton First Church of God 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 601 East Lexington Road, Eaton.

Waynesville 8 a.m. to noon at the Waynesville Masonic Temple, 1351 Lytle Road.

Monday, Jan. 15

Fairfield Fire Department 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 375 Nilles Road.

Parkview Church 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3713 Benner Road, Miamisburg.

Sibcy Cline Realtors Lebanon 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 103 Oregonia Road.

Versailles 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 state Route 47.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Lincoln Electric Automation 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 407 South Main St., Fort Loramie.

Lynn Friends 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 311 South Main St., Lynn.

Mercer Health Mercer County Community Hospital noon to 6 p.m. in the east wing conference rooms, 800 West Main St., Coldwater.

Sidney 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Sidney American Legion Post 217, 1265 North Fourth St.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Atrium Medical Center noon to 6 p.m. in the Professional Building fifth-floor auditorium, 1 Medical Center Drive, Middletown.

Champaign County 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. 68, Urbana.

Miami Valley Hospital North 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 9000 N. Main St., Dayton.

Oakwood noon to 6 p.m. at the Oakwood Community Center, 105 Patterson Road.

Sidney-Shelby County YMCA 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Ansonia High School 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 600 East Canal St.

Hamilton noon to 6:30 p.m. in the Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton Riverview Ballroom, 1 Riverfront Plaza.

Living Water Lutheran Church 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 667 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville.

Primex Plastics Corporation 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1235 North F St., Richmond.

Richmond State Hospital 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 498 N.W. 18th St., Richmond.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield.

Friday, Jan. 19

First Bank Richmond 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 31 North 9th St., Richmond.

Greenville Federal Bank 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 690 Wagner Ave.

Greenville Federal Bank Troy 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 948 N. Market St.

Hagerstown High School 8 a.m. to noon at 700 Baker Road.

Montgomery County Environmental Services noon to 3 p.m. at 1850 Spaulding Road, Dayton.

Springfield Family YMCA 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 300 S. Limestone St.

Victory Life Christian Center 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1862 U.S. 68 South, Xenia.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Bellefontaine Moose Lodge 8 a.m. to noon at 912 S. Detroit St.

Newspring Church 8 a.m. to noon at 1150 South Main St., Springboro.

Blood drive in honor of Nolan O’Neill 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mother Stewart’s Brewing, 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield.

Plattsburg United Church of Christ 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 1715 South Urbana-Lisbon Road, South Charleston.

Zion Lutheran Church 8 a.m. to noon in Mullen Hall, 5550 Munger Road, Dayton.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.