Vehicle rolls after hitting tractor

Darke County Deputies along with Gettysburg Fire and Arcanum Rescue responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

ARCANUM — On Jan. 10, at approximately 1:54 p.m. Darke County Deputies along with Gettysburg Fire and Arcanum Rescue responded to the intersection of Hogpath Road and Byreley Road for a vehicle crash with injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 1998 John Deere tractor pulling an enclosed trailer driven by Kyle Grim, 21, of Arcanum was traveling eastbound on Hogpath Road and had slowed down to make a left turn onto Byreley Road. While attempting to turn, a 2007 gray Chevy Aveo driven by Jayden Rogers, 18, of Pleasant Hill, was also traveling eastbound and was attempting to pass the tractor on the left. Rogers struck the left front tire of the tractor causing her vehicle to travel partially off the left side of the road and then rolling over onto its top off the right side of the roadway.

Rogers was taken to Wayne HealthCare for suspected minor injuries. Grim was uninjured.