Byram named Member of the Quarter

Emily Byram

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley MVCTC-FFA Chapter recognizes Emily Byram as the member of the quarter for the second quarter of the school year.

Byram sold the most fruit in the annual Fruit Sale. This year she sold a total of $2,487 of fruit. She is very involved in ag class and always does a great job. Byram’s SAE is her work at Byram Family Farms, her family’s cattle farm. Her favorite memory in FFA is attending the National Convention with her friends. She has participated in The Great Darke County Fair, Fall Fair, National Convention, the Fruit Sale, and Christmas Caroling. She is also a part of the General Livestock Judging Team. Outside of FFA, Byram is on the basketball team, runs cross country, and is very involved in 4-H. After high school her plans are to attend college to become a sonographer. She is the daughter of Andy and Jessica Byram.