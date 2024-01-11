MV-MVCTC FFA member go caroling

UNION CITY — On Friday, Dec. 22, some members of the Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter went Christmas Caroling around Union City. The members who went were Ashton Amspaugh, Jaxin Beanblossom, Emma Brock, Hailey Buddo, Emily Byram, Ashton Couchot, Hunter Cox, Cody Cromer, Stephanie and Ramiro De La Torre-Barron, Trayvin Dunevant, Aldon Edger, Paige Emrick, Breanna and Shane Germann, Harley and Caden Hanes, Conner Hardy, Daniel Hartzell, Paytyn Heistand, Gage Hill, Cora and Makenna Hoggatt, Ty Houser, Ava Hummel, Aron Hunt, Cali Johns, Lupe and Juan Couchot, Tanner Leichty, Ethan Loy, Christina Mangen, Kayaa Mote, Cayde Nekam, Rachael Philiposian, Gretchen Rodeheffer, Diana Rodriguez, Cing Scott, Brooklyn and Elliott Seubert, Wyatt Stump, Josslynne Thornhill, Marina Trobridge, Rachel Wade, Nick Ward, Allyson Waymire, Kyle Wehrkamp, Maia Wisner, and Taylee and Tenlee Woodbury.
They went to Art Sense, Hometown Coffee, Didier Hardware, Save A Lot, Hub City Propane, Kaup Pharmacy, and Heritage Assisted Living. Thank you to Hometown Coffee for preparing hot chocolate for our participants. The members had a great time spreading holiday cheer to their community.