GPL offers two Saturday program

Come swap seeds during the Greenville Public Library’s annual Seed Exchange program. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library will be hosting two Saturday programs this month.

On Jan. 20, they’ll be hosting a Family Game Day in the Reference Room from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A selection of games will be available to choose from or you can bring your own.

They’ll also be having a Seed Exchange on Jan. 27 in honor of National Seed Swap Day. Patrons are encouraged to stop at the Circulation Desk with a packet of new seeds to exchange for a packet of their new seeds. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For questions on these exciting events, contact Kelly at (937) 548-3915.