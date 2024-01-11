Junior Grange begins annual book drive

Members of the Stelvideo Junior Grange have donated nearly 1,500 new books since beginning this community service project. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Stelvideo Jr. Grange will hold its fifth annual Book Drive/Community Service Project to support children and their families at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Over the past five years they have donated 1,437 new books/journals, coloring books, and magazines (anything in book format). Last year they donated 409 books. This year’s Book drive will start on Jan. 13 and run through Feb. 24.

How can the community support the Stelvideo Junior Grange with their project? They will host a Party With a Purpose with PaperPie (formerly known as Usborne Books & More Book Drive for the next six weeks. Want to help? You can join them on Monday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m., on Facebook for a live book show or you can purchase new books online or in stores and donate them to the Junior Grange.

PaperPie publishes impressive books for babies through young adults, and many children who are hospitalized at Dayton Children’s Hospital would love to get books to brighten their day and make the hospital stay less boring. Throughout the online party you will be able to purchase books and STEM products for Dayton Children’s Hospital as well as for yourself. You will also be able to make donations to books. Organizers cannot wait to “see” all of you on Monday.

If you prefer to help out in any other way or have questions, you can contact the Jr. Grange Representative, Susan Gunckle at [email protected]. The group plans to deliver all the books from this year’s drive to Director of Volunteer Services Kelly Rhodehamel at Dayton children’s Hospital on March 4 and celebrate all their hard work with a pizza party.