Democrat and Independent Women meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Democratic and Independent Women’s Group will hold its first meeting of the year on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie, 4267 St. Rt. 502, Greenville.

Mona Gazala, who has filed to run for County Commissioner, will be our guest speaker. She will discuss the procedure for her to become a write in candidate in the November ballot and answer questions.

The meeting will be a preview of activities and issues for the coming year.

Committee Chairs will be introduced and committee descriptions given. It is hoped to fill in empty slots on each committee. If you cannot attend, please message Joy Roseberry for more information.

Citizens Not Politicians is working to place an amendment on the November ballot which would address the gerrymandering problem in Ohio. More information on this will be offered at the meeting as well as petitions ready for signatures.

The DCD&IWG will be supporting the FISH Food Pantry in 2024 and ask that, if possible, you bring a non-perishable item to the meeting.

Also, the park district is collecting plastic bottle caps and a donation box is by the front door.

Please note, if the county is on ANY weather emergency level, the meeting will be cancelled.