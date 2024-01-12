Local Briefs

Tri-County Board meets

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Tuesday, Jan. 16 at noon at the Tri-County Board Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. The Finance Committee will precede the board meeting at 11:30 a.m. Guests should park and enter at the Training Center on the south side of the building.

New Madison library trustees meet

NEW MADISON — New Madison Public Library Trustees will continue to meet on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The public is always welcome to attend. Please contact Director Brenda Miller or Trustee President Gwen Tinkle if you have something to share at a meeting.

County offices closed

GREENVILLE — The county offices in Darke County will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, for Martin Luther King Day.