Lions discuss Community Christmas

UNION CITY — The Union City Lions Club met on Jan. 8 for its first meeting of 2024. Diana Dubeansky prepared a meal of chicken strips, mac and cheese, green beans, and cupcakes.
The program was presented by UC Lion Larry Amspaugh. Amspaugh spoke about the 2023 version of A Community Christmas in Harter Park. He said that 7,951 cars drove through the park this past Christmas season. Many groups and organizations help by manning the gate and collecting donations. A Community Christmas allowed each group to take a percentage of the gate as a donation. The Lions Club worked two nights in December and received $1,024 from the money collected on those nights. Thanks to A Community Christmas for the great light display this season.