Friends of the Library Author’s Night returns

Cait Clark

GREENVILLE – Author’s Night returns after an extended hiatus, welcoming local author Cait Clark!

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, the festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with Clark’s presentation at 7 p.m. The event will be held at Sure Shot Tap House, located at 117 East Fifth Street in Greenville. Delicious food and drink will be available for purchase during this program.

Clark will be presenting on her book, From the Treaty City to the Western Sea: Lewis & Clark in Greenville, Ohio. There will be time afterwards for a book signing. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Clark is the Capital Campaign Manager at the Garst Museum. She has been an ardent student of Lewis & Clark for the past fourteen years, having worked at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello while attending the University of Virginia. She has driven the Lewis & Clark Trail multiple times, from Pittsburgh, PA to Astoria, OR, attending the Eastern Trail Extension ceremony in 2019. Cait also traces her family back to William Clark, giving her a personal interest in telling the stories of the Lewis & Clark expedition, and the lives of the explorers before and after the expedition concluded.

The Friends would also like to thank everyone who attended their annual Holiday Open House in December, and to everyone who donated cookies. The event wouldn’t have been a success without all of you! For more on the Friends, go to https://www. greenville-publiclibrary.org/friends-of-the-library