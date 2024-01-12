Darke County GOP to host Senator Vance

JD Vance

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Executive Committee (DCREC) met recently to finalize plans for its annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

Senator JD Vance will be the featured speaker at the February ninth event to be held at Romer’s in Greenville. Vance was elected to serve the State of Ohio in the U. S. Senate and was sworn in on Jan. 3, 2023.

“This dinner is always a highlight of our party every year. We are excited to welcome Senator JD Vance back to Darke County. His perspective as a new Senator is sure to be insightful and entertaining. Please join us!” related Katie DeLand, DCREC Chairman.

Vance was born and raised in Middletown, a once flourishing American manufacturing town where Ohioans could live content, middle-class lives on single incomes. Over time, many of those good jobs disappeared, and his family suffered the effects along with many others.

Turbulence was common at home and at school. His grandmother, called Mamaw, was his saving grace. Her tough love and discipline kept him on the straight and narrow. A “blue dog” Democrat, she owned 19 handguns and nurtured a deep Christian faith in herself and her family. She died in 2005, shortly after JD enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

Vance went on to serve our nation in the Iraq War, then graduated from The Ohio State University and Yale Law School. He wrote a bestselling book, Hillbilly Elegy, which was turned into a Netflix movie. He also started a business dedicated to growing jobs and opportunity in the American heartland.

The Darke County Republican Party has hosted a Lincoln Day Dinner for many years. This year’s event will be held at Romer’s Catering in Greenville on February 9. The evening will begin at 6:00 p.m. Cost for the dinner is $40 per person. Cost for a dinner ticket including private reception is $50 per person. Premier Tables seating eight are available for $550 and include the reception, preferred seating and table logo. All tickets must be paid for in advance. For ticket purchase or further information about this event, please visit www.darkegop.org or call Chairman DeLand at (937) 424-7086.