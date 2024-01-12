Elections board releases March Primary Ballot

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — The March 19 Presidential Primary is just around the corner and the Darke County Board of Elections has solidified the ballot that voters will see when voting absentee or in person. Absentee voting will begin Feb. 21 with the deadline to vote in this election set for Feb. 20. While the presidential primary has taken center stage for several months, there are several local candidates that are seeking the support of their party to continue on to the November General Election.

Republican Primary

The following is a list of candidates and the office the nomination they are seeking for the Republican Party. It was noted by the Darke County Board of Elections that this list is subject to change without notice. There are currently contested races for President, U.S. Senator, 8th District Representative to Congress, Judge of Court of Appeals (2nd District) County Commissioner and County Prosecutor.

President vote no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 1, 2025 – Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki R. Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Donald J. Trump

U.S. Senator vote no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 3, 2025 – Matt Dolan, Frank LaRose, Bernie Moreno

Representative to Congress (8th District) vote no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 3, 2025 – Warren Davidson, Kay Rogers

Justice of the Supreme Court vote no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 1, 2025 – Megan E. Shanahan

Justice of the Supreme Court vote no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 2, 2025 – Joseph T. Deters

Justice of the Supreme Court vote no more than 1 – unexpired term to Dec. 31, 2025 – Daniel R. Hawkins

Judge of the Court of Appeals (2nd District) vote no more than 1 – term commences Feb. 9, 2025 – Chris Epley, Robert Hanseman

State Senator (12th District) vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 1, 2025 – Susan Manchester

State Representative (80th District) vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 1, 2025 – Johnathan Newman

State Representative (84th District) vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 1, 2025 – Angie King

County Commissioner vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 2, 2025 – Matthew Aultman

County Commissioner vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 3, 2025 – Meladi Brewer – Write-in, Aaron Flatter – Write-in

Prosecuting Attorney vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 6, 2025 – James D. Bennett, Laura E. Waymire

Clerk of Court of Common Pleas vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 6, 2025 – Cindy Pike

Sheriff vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 6, 2025 – Mark E. Whittaker

County Recorder vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 6, 2025 – Hillary J. Holzapfel

No Republican candidates filed for County Engineer, Coroner or Treasurer.

Democrat Primary

The following is a list of candidates and the office the nomination they are seeking for the Democrat Party. It was noted by the Darke County Board of Elections that this list is subject to change without notice. There are contested races for President, Representative to Congress (8th District), Justice of Supreme Court unexpired term to end Dec. 31, 2026, State Representative (84th District), and County Commissioner term to commence Jan. 3, 2025.

President vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 20, 2025 – Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Dean Phillips

U.S. Senator vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 3, 2025 – Sherrod Brown

Representative to Congress (8th District) vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 3, 2025 – Vanessa Enoch, David E. Gelb, Nathaniel Hawkins

Justice of the Supreme Court vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 1, 2025 – Michael P. Donnelly

Justice of the Supreme Court vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 2, 2025 – Melody J. Stewart

Justice of the Supreme Court vote for no more than 1 – unexpired term to end Dec. 31, 2026 – Lisa Forbes, Terri Jamison

State Senator (12th District) vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 1, 2025 – Zulma Schrupp

State Representative (80th District) vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 1, 2025 – Melissa VanDyke

State Representative (84th District) vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 1, 2025 – Arienne Childrey, Heather Schmidt – Write-in

County Commissioner vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 3, 2025 – Mona Gazala – Write-in, Mike VanDyke – Write-in

County engineer vote for no more than 1 – term commences Jan. 6, 2025 – Jim Surber

County Treasurer vote for no more than 1 – term commences Sept. 1, 2025 – Scott J. Zumbrink

No Democratic candidates filed for Jude of the Court of Appeals (2nd District), County Commissioner term commencing Jan. 2, 2025, Prosecuting Attorney, Clerk of Court of Common Please, Sheriff, County Recorder or Coroner.

The following are the contested races for the State Central Committee for the Republican Party. There were no contested races for the County Central Committee for either party.

Republican – Member of State Central Committee, Man (5th District) – Steve A. Bruns, Timothy Echemann

Republican – Member of State Central Committee, Woman (5th District – Jessica Franz, Valerie Sargent-Wood

Republican – Member of State Central Committee, Man (12th District) – Keith Cheney, Jake Eilerman

The Daily Advocate/Early Bird lets You Decide. We do not endorse candidates or issues, but provide a forum for candidates to share their information. Information is shared across our media platforms including The Daily Advocate, The Early Bird, DailyAdvocate.com and social media through local candidate and issue announcements, letters to the editor and video debates/forums. For more information, email Editor Ryan Berry at [email protected].