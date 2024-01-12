Shining entertainment awaits in the new year

By Marilyn Delk

DCCA News

Darke County Center for the Arts is celebrating its forty-fifth year of presenting outstanding artists to entertain, enlighten, and delight local audiences. The “Sapphire Celebration” continues in the New Year with an array of highly anticipated diverse events, beginning with the fun-filled fund raiser “A Taste of Wine and Jazz” next Friday, January 19 which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Montage Cafe, and will keep going for as long as Deron Bell and his energetic band can keep the music flowing.

Then on Thursday, Feb. 8, the “Princess of Rockin’ Gospel Blues” Sharrie Williams brings her prodigious talents to the Hotel Versailles; this performance is the first of DCCA’s casual Coffee House Series to take place at the newly available venue. Next on DCCA’s busy schedule during 2024’s shortest month, exceptional theatrical group Tutti frutti and York Theatre Royal will bring their imaginative version of the famous Aesop fable The Boy Who Cried Wolf from Leeds, England to Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Sunday, Feb. 18 as part of DCCA’s Family Theatre Series.

Acclaimed bassist Lee Rocker has stories to tell and music to perform, and will do just that in a DCCA special event at St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, Feb. 24. In addition to having performed all over the world as part of the Stray Cats, Rocker has spent time playing with George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Willie Nelson, John Fogerty, and the Rolling Stones, among others; his set list of music enhanced by his memories will provide a show to remember for music lovers of many genres.

DCCA will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 15 with another festive fund raiser at Montage—“Irish Wave.” Sons O’Blarney will provide the music which will accompany the Irish food and craft beers provided at the event. You will also have the opportunity to win a trip to Ireland in the “Off to the Isle” raffle; only 75 tickets will be sold prior to the winning ticket being drawn during this delightful party.

Celtic Rock sensation Derina Harvey Band will take the Memorial Hall stage on Saturday, April 6, with their high-energy Artists Series show offering a fresh take on traditional folk songs as well as original music presented with spirit and skill. Described as “raucously entertaining,” the Canadian band also includes drummer Steve Pinsent, guitarist Scott Greene, bassist Ed Smith and fiddler Jessica Blenis.

Cincinnati-based, award-winning “Wild Carrot” will close DCCA’s Coffee House series with a performance at Wayne Trail Historical Society in Arcanum. The talented duo, rooted in traditional American music, will bring their vast array of musical instruments to perform swing, blues, and folk tunes with charm and verve.

DCCA’s Family Theatre Series ends on Sunday, April 21, with the presentation of Mutts Gone Nuts at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall; however, if you have not yet purchased tickets, you will not have the opportunity to enjoy the canine hijinks as this unique show is already sold out. However, tickets remain available for all of the above-mentioned bounty, as well as the final show of DCCA’s Artists Series, when the highly acclaimed Toledo Symphony Orchestra returns to our community to fill St. Clair Memorial Hall with its melodious repertoire of innovative and inspirational compositions.

This shining array of opportunities to have a good time while enjoying diverse examples of artistic excellence sparkles; to take advantage of the dazzling bounty, contact DCCA at www.DarkeCountyArts.org, by calling 937-547-0908, or atthe DCCA office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library.