FAS gives thanks for food donations

Financial Achievement Services was able to donate nearly 900 pounds of food. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Financial Achievement Services (FAS) thanks their clients and community members for the many generous donations to their food drive benefitting Fish Choice Pantry.

Throughout the month of December, FAS clients and the public were invited to bring donations of household goods and non-perishable food items to the Financial Achievement Services office. For each item donated, FAS pledged to match the contribution in order to double the positive impact to the food pantry.

The generous donations from the community, combined with the matching contribution from FAS, resulted in 882 pounds of food and essential household items donated to the Fish Choice Food Pantry!

“Community reinvestment is one of our core values at FAS,” said Matt Arnold, President of Financial Achievement Services. “We are so thankful to all the clients and community members who partnered with us to provide essential items for our neighbors facing food insecurity.”

The Fish Choice Pantry is an ecumenical organization serving the emergency food needs of the Darke County area utilizing a choice pantry and home delivery to shut-ins. Their mission is to provide emergency food to residents of Darke County in times of need. They can be contacted at 937-548-2000 to receive benefits or coordinate a donation.

Financial Achievement Services, Inc. is committed to being a leading independent financial services firm driven by a team of caring professionals partnering with clients to navigate life’s experiences. Learn more about Financial Achievement Services’ mission, team, and community reinvestment by visiting www.teamfas.com. Contact them at 937-548-2210 or visit the office at 5116 Children’s Home Bradford Rd, Greenville, OH 45331. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth.