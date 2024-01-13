Millers celebrate 50 years

Tony and Sonda (Steele) Miller

HOLLANSBURG — Tony and Sonda (Steele) Miller of Hollansburg would like to invite family and friends to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Tony and Sonda were married at the United Church of Christ in Ludlow Falls Ohio on Jan. 26, 1974 at 7 p.m.

They raised three children, daughter Crystal Fourman of Greenville, son Aaron Miller of Appling, Georgia, and daughter Cassandra Miller of Greenville.

Grand children Dylan Brown, Kailey Fourman, Kylan Whittington, Joshua Miller, Braxton Fourman, Onna Shea’ Gooden, Bryce Gooden, Frankie Smith , and Trinity Gooden.

Children of Tony and Sonda will be hosting a party on Sunday, Jan. 28 at Fox Run senior apartments located at 230 Adrian Avenue, behind Greenville Walmart, beginning at 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. for family and friends to join them for celebration with food, drink, and music. No alcohol, or gifts please.