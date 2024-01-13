FFA chapter visits community center

Versailles FFA Visits the Senior Citizen Community Center
VERSAILLES — On Monday, January 8th, the Versailles FFA Members visited the Versailles Senior Citizen Community Center to celebrate the monthly birthday celebration. Every month they celebrate birthdays with cake and ice cream as well with games or a craft at the end. This month the residents made snowflakes and enjoyed a trivia quiz about snow with prizes to the winners.. Next month the FFA will celebrate February birthdays with a Valentine craft.
The Versailles FFA members who attended were Colin Batten, Brooklyn Livingston, Josie Pothast, Maggie McGlinch, Madilyn Wagner, Joshua Henry, Abby Henry, Drew Geisendorf, Tristan Ward, Lydia Alton and Skylyn Bradley