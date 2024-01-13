Versailles FFA sponsors safety poster contest

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA Safety Committee sponsored a Safety Poster Contest and presented a safety presentation about home, farm and community safety for the 2nd grade students at Versailles High School. Over 40 plus posters were evaluated by Versailles FFA members and happy to announce the winners they included: 1st Place Chloe Stammen, 2nd Place Cora Schmerge, 3rd Place Morgan Fox and 4th Larkin Gehle. All the winners received special prizes and all the 2nd graders received a small gift from Versailles FFA. A special thank you to the Versailles FFA Safety Committee for helping conduct this event which included: Haley Mescher, co-chair, Ben Pitsenbarger co-chair, Mitchell Phlipot, Cole Brewer, Kaden Miller, Camden Yagle, Logan Williams, Dylan Hemmelgarn and Landen Starey.
