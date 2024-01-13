Rhodes State offers youth welding workshop

LIMA — Rhodes State College is offering an immersive workshop focusing on the foundational principles of welding, catering to individuals, ranging in age from 14-18 years old, who are eager to explore and master this vital skill.

Running over seven consecutive Saturdays, from Feb. 24 to April 6, 2024, the workshop, led by Roger Roberts, a seasoned welding expert with over 45 years of experience, will take place from 12-4 p.m. at Rhodes State College in the James J. Countryman Building, Room 147. The course fee is $389 for the 28-hour program.

This comprehensive course encompasses safety guidelines, Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) commonly referred to as stick welding, Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) – often known as MIG (Metal Inert Gas) welding, and Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW), commonly termed as TIG (Tungsten Inert Gas) welding.

Participants will engage in practical hands-on sessions to grasp these welding techniques and will receive in-depth instruction on interpreting welding symbols according to the American Welding Society. Additionally, the workshop will provide essential insights into welding quality inspection and the associated acceptance criteria, ensuring a well-rounded understanding of the welding process. Those who complete the workshop will have access to career services.

Interested individuals can contact Ashley Hunter at [email protected] or 567-712-1747 to register and learn more.