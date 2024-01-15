Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdovcate.com

Dec. 30

ASSAULT: At 2:13 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. Russ Road in reference to an assalt in the parking lot. The suspect left, but was located and issued a citation for assault. Casey Shultz admitted to having gotten into a fight at the location and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage. She was ultimately arrested for OVI. Shultz advised the altercation escalated when the victim began hitting on her partner.

Jan. 2

TRESPASSING: At 8:55 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Martin Street in reference to a complaint of trespass. The manager advised Michael Falknor had been previously warned for trespass at the listed address, and when she unlocked the front enterence doors to allow employees to enter, Falknor was standing at the doors. She told him to leave the property due to prior wanings, but Falknor became became irate and began yelling at the manager. Her husband was sitting in his parked truck during the incident and got out to confront Falknor and tell him to leave. A citation for criminal trespass was served.

Jan. 3

DRUGS: At 10:37 p.m. officers observed a blue 2013 Chevy Impala being operated eastbound on Martin Street near Plum Street. The vehicle turned northbound on Plum Street but failed to signal his left turn. A traffic stop was made on the listed vehicel and through investigation suspected narcotics weighing 3.7 grams and an illegal firearm were located inside the vehicle. The sole occupant of the vehicle, Christopher Ressler, was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail. Ressler had two prior convictions for possession of felony narcotics. The firearm, meth pipe, and two unknown substances were taken to the Greenville Police Department and placed into evidence.

Jan. 6

CPO VIOLATION: At 6:19 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Euclid Avenue in reference to Protection Order Violation. The complainant advised that her ex-boyfriend was driving by her house several times. The complainanat had an active protection order on December 30th, 2023. The complainant advised she was just recently granted a stalking protection order for her ex, James Gibson. Videos of all the interactions were put into evidence. After police left, they got a call at 9:15 p.m. from the complainant stating Gibson was back driving around her residence. More photos and videos were able to be provided. Gibson was located and admitted to passing the listed address. He was arrested and transported to the jail. Gibson was served his protection order copy and given specific details about what he was not allowed to do including staying 75 yards away from the victim. He was als0 served with his copy of the citation for violating the CPO.

WANTED PERSON: At 6:49 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Warren Street in reference to a welfare check. The complainant stated Austin Abdon had left the residence, and she was concerned with his welfare. Abdon has a warrant for a parole violation with no bond. He was located and arrested.

Jan. 9

HARASSMENT: At 5:13 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a Telephone Harassment complaint. The complainant advised that she received messages from a subject on Facebook Messenger, and the messages were threatening. Glory Bowers had been previously blocked by the victim, and it was advised he recently created a new account under a female’s name. That profile was used to contact the victim by sending degrading messages. Charges were filed in reference to Bowers threatening to beat her up, and screenshots of the messages were added to the file. The case will be updated when a decision is received from the Greenville Prosecutor.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].