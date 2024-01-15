Lady Blackhawks cruise through Indian Lake in Lady Tigers Classic

Junior Taylee Woodbury was named the game’s MVP after dropping 29 points with five made threes. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Senior Brenna Price scored most of her points around the rim. Sophomore Brooklynn Seubert reached double figures with 10 points.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

VERSAILLES — To open the first annual Prosperity Promotions Lady Tiger Classic at Versailles, the Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team ran away with a 70-35 win over Indian Lake.

Head coach Michael Paige said the team is starting to get the offense rolling. In the last few games, they have had at least four girls in or near double figures.

“We’re finally starting to find our rhythm offensively. We still got some things we want to work on defensively. But offensively, we’re spreading the ball around well and everybody is getting in scoring,” Paige said.

The Lady Blackhawks were rolling in the first half as they led 44-20 at halftime. Junior Taylee Woodbury led the charge on offense as she reached double figures in the first half.

Woodbury was finishing around the rim, draining shots from deep range and was getting everyone involved.

Paige said the injury Woodbury suffered late last season has taught her to slow down a bit and let the game come to her. She has not only taken those lessons and has gotten more players involved, Woodbury is getting back to being the scoring threat she is.

“She’s starting to get her rhythm back from coming off the injury. This is kind of the rhythm she was in last year right before she got hurt. Being able to hit those shots is huge for her, especially with us getting ready to go into the tournament,” Paige said.

Mississinawa Valley held serve in the second half. The defense was able to get stops. They were able to crash the glass on defense and got some turnovers.

Senior Brenna Price was all over the court in the game. She had some deflections and scored a few layups in transition. Paige said Price is a big part of their team as she is a do it all players.

The offense took care of the ball and continued to run their offense. Paige said they aim to get under 10 turnovers in a game and were just a bit over unofficially. The offense just kept getting extra possessions that led to just being over that mark.

Woodbury finished the game with 29 points and was the game’s MVP. Price had 12 points and sophomore Brooklynn Seubert had 10 points. Senior MacKenzea Townsend was close to double figures with nine points.

The Lady Blackhawks will next play on Jan. 20 as they host Ansonia in the Rt. 47 Shootout. They played Ansonia on Dec. 23 and won 68-49. Paige said he expects a good game in a big game environment.

“The environment is crazy, the court is usually packed. It’s always a fun game,” Paige said. “You could throw records out the window. You saw last time we played them, the game was close in the fourth quarter before we were able to pull away. We’ll get ready for them.”

Mississinawa Valley is now 11-4 on the season with a 7-1 WOAC record.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]