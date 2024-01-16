Miami University academic honors

OXFORD — Miami University recently announced its fall President’s and Dean’s lists.

Students ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall 2023 semester have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence. Students named to this list include: Hannah Bey of Versailles, Reece Blinn of Arcanum, Jenna Hughes of Greenville, Makenzie Knore of Bradford, Tommy Bandedo of Greenville, Allie Barry of Arcanum, Hannah Hartzell of Ansonia, Mollie Ericksen of Arcanum, Baylee Petry of Hollansburg, and Cassie Keiser of Rossburg.

The top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2023 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Local students named to this list include: Dalton Drees of Greenville, Trey Godfrey of Union City, Jacob Rice of Arcanum, Audrey Allen of Versailles, Alaina Blackburn of Arcanum, Ashlynn Fleagle of New Madison, Charlie Barry of Arcanum, Natalie Dirksen of Versailles, Lilly Hayes of Greenville, Marissa McClurg of New Weston, and Kylee Winner of New Weston.

The part-time dean’s list at Miami University Regionals is reserved for students with a 3.6 or higher GPA who were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours during the fall 2023 semester. Morgan Myers of Greenville, has been recognized for academic excellence.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of over 22,600 undergraduates and 2,200 graduate students, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.