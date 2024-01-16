Local Briefs

Daily Advocate
-
0

Board of DD meets

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its organizational and regular monthly board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 4:30 p.m., 5844 Jaysville-St. John’s Road, Greenville. The public is welcome.

Greenville CIC meets

GREENVILLE — The Greenville CIC will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. in the basement conference room of the Municipal Building (located at 100 Public Square) for their Annual Meeting which will be immediately followed by a regular meeting of the board.

No posts to display