Radiant and WHC host blood drives

DARKE COUNTY — January is an important time to give blood. Join the mission of National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at the following locations.

Radiant Lighthouse community blood drive Monday, Jan. 22 from 1-7 p.m. at 5256 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville.

Wayne HealthCare community blood drive Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main floor conference room (use the Harrison St. entrance), 835 Sweitzer St., Greenville.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center in January and February will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt, while supplies last.

Solvita currently has an urgent need for multiple blood types. January Blood Donor Awareness Month was proclaimed nationally in 1969 and by the Ohio General Assembly in 2018. The joint purpose is to honor donors and encourage more donations during the winter months when the holiday season, severe weather, and seasonal illness get in the way of maintaining an adequate blood supply.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.