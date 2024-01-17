Cattlemen’s Assoc. recognizes Darke County

Members of the Darke County Cattlemen’s Association accepted the award for being an outstanding county. Submitted photo

MARYSVILLE — The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) awarded the Darke County Cattlemen’s Association the Outstanding County award at the Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet on Jan. 13, 2024, at the Hilton Polaris Hotel, Columbus, Ohio. This award was sponsored by Ohio Corn & Wheat.

The Outstanding County award is OCA’s opportunity to recognize the outstanding achievement, industry education, and consumer promotion efforts of counties from across the state. Activities, participation in OCA events, communication efforts, support of industry youth, and a cohesive partnership are all areas of focus for award recognition.

The Darke County Cattlemen’s Association president Erin Horst, leads the association’s eight member board focusing on their mission of educating beef industry youth and long time producers, as well as to inform consumers about beef. They accomplish their mission through hosting many different educational programs and advertising tactics. The association sponsors and hosts hoof trimming clinics, BQA sessions, and beef tours visiting different farms across the county learning about herd health, AI synchronization, and pasture management.

Additionally, the Darke County Cattlemen’s Association implemented marketing efforts to educate beef consumers including billboards on main roadways, as well as the association’s Facebook page which houses a Google Map allowing consumers to find freezer beef within the county limits.

The overall goal of the Darke County Cattlemen’s Association is to continue to involve, engage, and educate the youth including more hands-on and producer-led activities.

Learn more about Darke County Cattlemen’s Association by watching their award video at www.ohiocattle.org.