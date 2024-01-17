Shown are Rick Perdue, Treaty City Motorcycle, Christine Lynn, Cancer Association of Darke County, and Lance Leber, Treaty City Motorcycle.

Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Treaty City Motorcycle Club recently donated $300 to the Cancer Association of Darke County.

The club holds a fall poker run every year with breakfast and a run of 100 miles. Part of their proceeds go to a local non profit each year.

They held a 50/50 drawing and this year donated to the Cancer Association of Darke County to help local cancer patients.

The association is very appreciative of the support from the motorcycle club and other groups in the community that donate to help local cancer patients fight their difficult battle.