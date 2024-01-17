Local swim teams compete in Southwest Ohio Classic

Versailles, Greenville and Ansonia all had swimmers compete in the finals of the Southwest Ohio Classic. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — The Southwest Ohio Classic took place on Jan. 13 and 14 as the Versailles, Greenville, Ansonia and Arcanum swim teams competed in the event.

Ansonia, Arcanum and Franklin Monroe competed at Trotwood. Ansonia senior Makayla Stachler took 12th in the girls 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:28.86, 23rd in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 30.76, 25th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:07.50 and seventh in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:39.41. Ansonia freshman Kaitlyn Tollefson took 17th in the girls 100-yard IM with a time of 1:26.10, 21st in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 29.95, 26th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:07.89 and 15th in the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 38.93. Ansonia sophomore Gavin Stachler took sixth in the boys 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.97, third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:41.65, third in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:15.17 and fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:08.82.

For Arcanum, freshman Titus Palmer finished 17th in the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:20.71, 49th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 30.65, 47th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:06.87 and 17th in the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 37.19. Sophomore Robby Arling took 30th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.35, ninth in the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 37.06, 30th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:02.10 and 12th in the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 35.18.

For Franklin Monroe, freshman Chelsie Eyler took 11th in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:58.24, 14th in the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:23.53, ninth in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 3:11.49 and 26th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:29.82.

In the finals at St. Xavier High School, Gavin Stachler took 52nd in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:41.65.

Greenville and Versailles competed at Miami University for both days. For Greenville, the boys 400-yard medley relay took 10th with a time of 5:10.23. The girls 200-yard freestyle relay team took 14th with a time of 2:09.27.

For the girls, sophomore Ava Glass took 18th in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:33.38, sixth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:50.53, 41st in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:09.57 and eighth in the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 38.69. Sophomore Isabel Badell took 26th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 30.31, 12th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:22.78 and 11th in the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 33.12. Sophomore Libby Harter took 13th in the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 43.08 and sixth in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 3:43.61. Sophomore Kiera Lecklider took ninth in the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 40.03. Sophomore Reese Addington took 11th in the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 40.75 as juniors Jenica Feitshans and Abbie Sturgill took 13th and 14th with times of 41.75 and 41.88.

For the boys, junior Cooper Hunt took 11th in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:23.11, 11th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:16.62 and seventh in the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 34.06. Sophomore Logan Kimmel took 13th with a time of 2:23.84, tied for 21st in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 28.50 and 24th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:03.58. Sophomore Owen Tamplin took fifth in the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:11.96 and sixth in the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 36.89. Senior Trey Bryant took seventh in the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:17.72.

For Versailles, the girls 400-yard medley relay team took fifth with a time of 4:29.57, the 200-yard freestyle relay team took third with a time of 1:43.35 and the 400-yard freestyle relay team took fifth with a time of 3:57.29. The boys 400-yard medley relay team took sixth with a time of 4:25.95, the 200-yard freestyle relay team took fourth with a time of 1:40.85 and the 400-yard freestyle relay team took fourth with a time of 3:47.39.

For the girls, senior Lydia Hecht took eighth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:05.91 and sixth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.43. Junior Ava Shardo took tenth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:09.31, fifth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:02.85 and ninth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.03. Senior Lily Cordonnier took first in the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:05.20 and third in the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 29.42. Freshman Salimah Shardo took third in the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:06.54 and first in the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 28.49. Senior Carley Timmerman took fifth in the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:11.52 and fifth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:35.44. Senior Dakota Overholser took seventh in the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:12.29 and third in the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 32.72. Junior Erin Frederick took tenth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 28.47, tenth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:09.07 and first in the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 31.98. Senior Emma Meyer took 13th with a time of 28.64. Freshman Corynn Goubeaux took 15th with a time of 28.94 and fifth in the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 30.40. Junior Ella Porter took first in the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 35.21.

For the boys, junior Michael Menke took first in the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:00.47, fourth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.84 and fourth in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:19.91. Junior Dylan Dunn took sixth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.70, fifth in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:38.67 and ninth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.38. Senior Daniel Waymire took tenth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.44 and fifth in the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 35.68. Senior Kaleb Petitjean took 11th with a time of 26.64. Sophomore Andrew Meyer took ninth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:13.92 and fifth in the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 33.06.

In the finals for Greenville, Glass took 75th in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:50.53.

In the finals for Versailles, Cordonnier took 12th in the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:06.76 and eighth in the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 28.26. Salimah Shardo took 10th in the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:05.94 and second in the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 27.56. Menke took 15th in the the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:01.41. Timmerman took 65th in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:35.44. Goubeaux took 80th in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 7:00.73. Porter took 15th in the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 35.56.

The girls 200-yard freestyle relay team took 15th with a time of 1:44.08.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]