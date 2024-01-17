Mensa testing slated

DAYTON — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society Mensa (www.mensa.org and www.us.mensa.org) will offer the society’s membership qualification test Wednesday, Feb. 28 and again March 27, starting at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering. It’s across from the Community Golf Course.

The test takes about two hours. Test takers should arrive and sign in 15-20 minutes before starting time. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Those who score in the top two percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and reasoning will be invited to join Mensa.

Safe social distancing will be maintained at all times. A maximum of nine test takers can be accommodated and pre-registrants will have priority. You will need a picture ID. To pre-register, e-mail [email protected] or call 937-546-7885.