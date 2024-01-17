NMPL seeks trustee

​NEW MADISON — New Madison Public Library (NMPL) is seeking letters of interest from residents in the Tri-Village School District for an open seat on the Board of Trustees. This is a one-year term to fill a vacated seat, and will be from February 2024 – Dec. 31, 2024. Criteria for this position include a commitment to the goals of NMPL and recognition of the library’s importance as a community hub. Duties of a NMPL Trustee include attendance at monthly meetings, involvement in community events, and participation on board committees.

Interested parties should submit a Letter of Interest with an explanation of qualifications to Library Director Brenda Miller at the library or at [email protected]. Letters of Interest must be received by Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. for discussion at the February Board of Trustees meeting. Any questions may also be directed to Miller at 937-996-1741.