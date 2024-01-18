Ice and snow play role in crash

Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire, Ansonia Rescue, and CareFlight responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

ANSONIA — On Jan. 17, at approximately 1:33 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire, Ansonia Rescue, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 9100 block of State Route 118, Ansonia, in reference to an accident with injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed a silver 2016 KIA Forte, driven by William Clark, 29, of Ansonia, was traveling north on State Route 118. Clark lost control of his vehicle on the snowy and icy road conditions. This caused Clark to travel across the center line and off the left side of the roadway. Clark’s vehicle came to rest after striking a tree.

The family of Clark further explained that Clark was trying to avoid a semi that had pulled out in front of him when he hit the ice that caused him to lose control of his vehicle.

Clark was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.