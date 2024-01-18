Greenville man faces arson charges

Nicholas A. Kelch Stephanie L Cahill

BETHEL TWP. — On Sept. 6, 2023 deputies and the Bethel Township Fire Department were dispatched to 5595 Ross Road, Bethel Township, on a residential fire. The house was a loss and the fire was deemed suspicious in nature. Detectives and an investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to process the scene.

Through extensive investigation, two suspects were identified. Subsequently, Stephanie L Cahill, 38, of Fairborn and Nicholas A. Kelch, 30, of Greenville, were charged with aggravated arson. Cahill was taken into custody in November and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. She has since been released on bond awaiting trial. An arrest warrant was issued for Kelch as detectives believed he had fled the area to avoid arrest. Recently, Kelch was located in Clarksville, Tenn. by the U.S. Marshal’s Service where he was arrested. Deputies transported Kelch back to Miami County where he was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

Special thanks to the State of Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service for their assistance in this investigation.