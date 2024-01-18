Fisher guilty of attempting to carry concealed weapon

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Adam M. Fisher, 27, of Ft. Recovery, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge on Monday in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Travis L. Fliehman presided.

Fisher faced an original charge of having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree, but due to entering a plea agreement, the charge was amended to attempted to carry a concealed weapon, a felony of the fifth degree. The new charge carries up to six to 12 months incarceration and a possible $2,500, all of which is not mandatory.

A guilty plea was issued, and the court ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be concluded by February in order for sentencing to conclude on Feb. 26. If Fisher does not receive an incarceration sentence, he could also face a community control sanction.

On Thursday of the same week, the court met to conduct a a number of arraignments. Kelsey L. Lynch, 31, of Greenville entered a not guilty plea to count one: obstructing official business, and count two: aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. If found guilty, she faced six up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine. The court appointed Randall Breaden, and continued bond as previously set at $10,000.

Jeremy K. Hembree, 84, of Arcanum, entered a not guilty plea to one count of driving while intoxicated, a felony of the fourth degree. The charge carries a possible six to 18 months incarceration and a $5,000 fine. Randall Breaden was appointed to the case, and the previously set $20,000 bond the was modified in December of 2023 to a personal recognisance bond was continued by the court.

Jason L. Hunt, of New Paris, was appointed Randall Breaden to defend his two count indictment. Count one is receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree, and count two is receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree. Hunt faces six months up to 30 months if the sentences run consecutively to each other with a possible $7,500 fine. A personal recognisance bond was continued.

Tamera L. Ball, of Union City, IN., was appointed Alex Pendl to a one count indictment. She plead not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Ball faces a possible sentence of six months up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine. A personal recognisance bond was issued.

Robert W. Barton, of Gettysburg, faces six to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine for the sole count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Alex Pendl was appointed, and a not guilty plea was issued on Barton’s behalf. A personal recognisance bond was issued.

Glen P. Julian, of Greenville, was granted a personal recognisance bond after entering a not guilty plea to the sole count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. This charge carries a possible sentence of six up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine. David Rohrer was appointed to the case.

Bridget M. Napier, of Greenville, advised the court she intends on retaining David Rohrer to represent her in an aggravated possession of drugs case where she faces six months up to 12 months incarceration. The felony of the fifth degree also holds a potential fine of $2,500. Napier was given a personal recognisance bond.

Jamaal Jackson, of Dayton, entered a not guilty plea to forgery with an elderly victim, a felony of the fourth degree. This charge carries a sentence of six up to 18 months incarceration and a $5,000 fine. Alex Pendl was appointed to the case, and a personal recognisance bond was issues.

All arraignments were scheduled to have their next court date for Feb. 23 via telecommunication status conference with their respected lawyers.

