Commission waiting on transportation contract

The Darke County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:30 p.m., in the Darke County Administration Building, 520 S. Broadway, Greenville. Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Darke County Commissioners are awaiting the signed copy of the contract with the city of Greenville to move forward with offering transportation to the county. Greenville City Council gave its approval for the mayor to enter into contracts with the Area Agency on Aging and the Darke County Commission on Tuesday during their regular council meeting. The commission is expected to give its approval on the contract, but a start date has not been established.

Through the county’s contract, anyone would be eligible to use the Greenville Transit System (GTS) with 24-hour notice. The city has structured the county into three zones with the northern and southern zones having a $10 fee for a one-way trip. The middle zone would require a $5 fee. The fee is set by the zone where GTS picks up the rider.

Commissioner Larry Holmes said, “We need to get the signed contract from the city and then we’ll take action to approve and go from there.” Holmes pointed out the county has committed $50,000 a year for two years from its General Fund to help subsidize the program. The Ohio Department of Transportation has matched those funds and there is also funding from the Area Agency on Aging going to the program.

Holmes said he is happy with the contract. “It is in alignment with what we discussed and what we agreed to at the end of the day,” he said. Commissioner Aultman said he began looking at it on Tuesday. “There are a couple little things we’ve got to discuss, but I don’t see anything major that will hold us up.”

In other business, commissioners announced they are seeking bids for farming the county’s property known as the Children’s Home Farm. The property is 93.7 tillable acres. Specifications may be picked up at the Darke County Commissioner’s Office, 520 S. Broadway, Greenville. Individuals interested in bidding need to have their bids submitted to the address above by Feb. 1, 1 p.m. The bids will be read at 1:30 p.m. that day. The contract is for a three-year period and either party will have the right to void the contract with a 30-day written notice.

Commissioners also made two appointments to the Tri-County Board of Mental Health. Tri-County Board Executive Director Terri Becker supported and recommended the reappointment of Dennis Butts and the appointment of Chad Beanblossom. The commissioners have three appointments to the board with the state appointing two additional people from Darke County to the 18-person board. Commissioners approved the appointments of both individuals.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected].